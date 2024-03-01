Celsius’ (CELH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,116,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

