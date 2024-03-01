Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CELH. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

