CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

