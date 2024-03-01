Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.
Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile
