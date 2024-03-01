CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $89.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

