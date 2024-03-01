Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $258.49

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $258.49 and last traded at $257.17, with a volume of 138667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $207.46.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.