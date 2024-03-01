Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-14.00 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

