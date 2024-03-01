Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9 %
CHTR opened at $293.93 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day moving average of $391.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
