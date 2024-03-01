Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $293.93 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day moving average of $391.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

