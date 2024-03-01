Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

