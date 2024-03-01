Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

