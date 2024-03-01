Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.32.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.55.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

