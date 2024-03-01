Christopher E. Ware Sells 136 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $12,378.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

