Christopher E. Ware Sells 136 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $12,378.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Itron Price Performance
ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Ways Ralph Lauren stock is Dressed for Success
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nvidia’s Soaring Success: Too Late to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What Dip, Nu Holdings Stock Continues to Rise After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.