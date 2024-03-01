Christopher James Belsham Acquires 10,000 Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher James Belsham bought 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,084.73).

NWF Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.62. NWF Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The firm has a market cap of £90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWF Group

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.