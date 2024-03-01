Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,630 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

