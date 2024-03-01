CIBC Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8769231 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

