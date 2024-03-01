CIBC Downgrades Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
