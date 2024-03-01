CIBC Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
