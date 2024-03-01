Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.