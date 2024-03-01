Citigroup Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $127.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

ANF stock opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

