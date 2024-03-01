Citigroup Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $86.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SQ. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NYSE:SQ opened at $79.32 on Monday. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

