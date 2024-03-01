Citigroup Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $37.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $748,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

