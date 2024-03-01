Citigroup Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $195.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,941. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $52,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

