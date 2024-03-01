Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clarus

Clarus Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Clarus

CLAR opened at $5.76 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $92,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Clarus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.