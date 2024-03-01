CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 110,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the typical volume of 44,422 call options.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

