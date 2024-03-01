CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 110,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the typical volume of 44,422 call options.
CleanSpark stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.
In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
