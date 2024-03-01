Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Codexis Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Codexis by 156.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,071,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 262.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,289 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Codexis by 66.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 949,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

