Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

COGT stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $727.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

