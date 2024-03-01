Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $84.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,670 shares of company stock worth $2,545,198. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 422.7% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

