Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun Sells 1,758 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.93 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $212.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

