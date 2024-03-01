Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.41% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 272,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 266,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 216.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245,663 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

