Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

