Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $95.71 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,189.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

