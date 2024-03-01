Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.71) to GBX 2,400 ($30.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,371 ($30.07).

CPG opened at GBX 2,170 ($27.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,165.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,086.25. The company has a market cap of £37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,893.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,862 ($23.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 28.10 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,733.33%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.00), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,055.18). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

