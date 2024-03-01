COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock valued at $913,996 over the last ninety days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $11,899,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

