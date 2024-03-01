CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CompX International had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.

CompX International Trading Up 8.5 %

CIX stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $301.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.78. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CompX International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompX International

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.