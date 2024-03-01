Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 10,622.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Concentrix by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Concentrix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Concentrix by 33.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Concentrix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Concentrix by 45.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $139.10.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

