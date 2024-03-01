Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

ED stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

