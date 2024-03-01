Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

