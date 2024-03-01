Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.65

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.65 and last traded at $183.47, with a volume of 831640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.45.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.33.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

