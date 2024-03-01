Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $99.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

