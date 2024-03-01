Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.