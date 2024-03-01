Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

CPA stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

