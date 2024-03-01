Cormark Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

