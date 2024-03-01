Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

