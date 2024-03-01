Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

