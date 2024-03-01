Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Financial Comparison

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 5,002.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 1.97% 2.01% 0.57% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $306.55 million 4.39 $6.03 million $0.02 485.24 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 134.14 $316.60 million $4.46 7.89

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.