Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.