Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 3,127 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.
Merus Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MRUS opened at $48.48 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
