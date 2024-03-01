Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Silgan by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SLGN

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.