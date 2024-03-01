Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $380.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $382.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

