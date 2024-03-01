Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BigCommerce Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.75 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
